Blast injures 2 in Stockholm, police say no terrorism link
The explosion occurred outside an underground station in southern Stockholm.world Updated: Jan 07, 2018 17:16 IST
Reuters, Stockholm
Two people were injured in an explosion outside an underground station in southern Stockholm on Sunday, authorities said.
A police spokesman said an object exploded after it was picked up, adding there was no reason to believe the event was terrorism-related.
The underground station of Varby Gard and an adjacent square were closed while police carry out checks, they said in a statement.