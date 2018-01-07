 Blast injures 2 in Stockholm, police say no terrorism link | world-news | Hindustan Times
Blast injures 2 in Stockholm, police say no terrorism link

The explosion occurred outside an underground station in southern Stockholm.

world Updated: Jan 07, 2018 17:16 IST
Two people were injured in an explosion outside an underground station in southern Stockholm.
Two people were injured in an explosion outside an underground station in southern Stockholm.(Reuters File Photo/For Representation Only)

Two people were injured in an explosion outside an underground station in southern Stockholm on Sunday, authorities said.

A police spokesman said an object exploded after it was picked up, adding there was no reason to believe the event was terrorism-related.

The underground station of Varby Gard and an adjacent square were closed while police carry out checks, they said in a statement.

