Boat with 31 mostly Chinese tourists missing in Malaysia

world Updated: Jan 29, 2017 10:07 IST
AP
Kuala Lumpur
A boat carrying 31 people, including around 20 Chinese tourists, is missing after sailing out from an eastern Malaysian city.(Twitter Photo)

A boat carrying 31 people, including around 20 Chinese tourists, is missing after sailing out from an eastern Malaysian city, Chinese state media said Sunday.

The Chinese Consulate General in Kota Kinabalu in the Malaysian state of Sabah said the boat lost contact after leaving Kota Kinabalu on Saturday morning, according to the official Xinhua News Agency said. It was bound for Pulau Mengalum, an island about 60 kilometers (38 miles) west of the city.

The report cited the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency as saying there were 28 Chinese tourists on board. But the Chinese Consulate could only confirm the passport details of 18 Chinese citizens, Xinhua said.

Malaysia deployed search and rescue ships and helicopters after receiving a call Saturday night about the boat’s disappearance, Xinhua reported.

Calls to the Chinese Consulate rang unanswered Sunday.

