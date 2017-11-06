 Boris Johnson’s ‘serious mistake’ could extend British woman’s prison sentence in Iran | world-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 06, 2017-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Boris Johnson’s ‘serious mistake’ could extend British woman’s prison sentence in Iran

Boris Johnson told a parliamentary committee last week that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was “teaching people journalism” when she was arrested last year.

world Updated: Nov 06, 2017 22:25 IST
British Foreign secretary Boris Johnson gives a speech at the UK embassy in Paris on October 27, 2017.
British Foreign secretary Boris Johnson gives a speech at the UK embassy in Paris on October 27, 2017.(AFP)

A charity says British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson may have left a British-Iranian woman facing more prison time with an inaccurate statement about why she was in Iran.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is serving a five-year sentence for plotting the “soft toppling” of Iran’s government.

Johnson told a parliamentary committee last week that Zaghari-Ratcliffe was “teaching people journalism” when she was arrested last year.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s employer, Thomson Reuters Foundation, said Monday that she was taking her toddler daughter to visit relatives.

Chief executive Monique Villa urged Johnson to correct his “serious mistake,” saying it “can only worsen her sentence.”

The Iranian judiciary’s High Council for Human Rights said Johnson’s comments proved Zaghari-Ratcliffe “had visited the country for anything but a holiday.”

more from world
Lest we forget: Bringing the curtains down with a walk through history
Lest we forget: Bringing the curtains down with a walk through history
Partnered Content
Recommended for you