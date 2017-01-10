 Boris Johnson says UK told Trump Russia was behind Democrats’ emails hack | world-news | Hindustan Times
Boris Johnson says UK told Trump Russia was behind Democrats’ emails hack

world Updated: Jan 10, 2017 22:46 IST
AP, London
British foreign secretary Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street after a meeting of the Cabinet in central London on January 10. (AFP Photo)

Foreign secretary Boris Johnson says Britain told US President-elect Donald Trump and his team that Russia “is up to all sorts of very dirty tricks, such as cyber-warfare” and was behind hacking during the presidential election.

Trump has expressed skepticism about links between Russia and the hacking.

Johnson says “it’s pretty clear” that hacking of Democrats’ emails “came from the Russians.”

However, he said, “it would be folly for us further to demonize Russia or push Russia into a corner.”

Johnson, just back from meeting Trump aides and Congressional leaders in the US, told lawmakers in the House of Commons on Tuesday that the talks had been “extremely productive.”

He said “there is a wide measure of agreement between the UK and the incoming administration about the way forward.”

Read| Russia says US hacking allegations reminiscent of a witch-hunt

