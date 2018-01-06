 Brazil’s Rio Grande do Norte declares ‘state of calamity’ over police strike | world-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 06, 2018-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Brazil’s Rio Grande do Norte declares ‘state of calamity’ over police strike

The state public safety department reports that there has been a spike in burglaries and violence during the period, including at least 100 murders.

world Updated: Jan 06, 2018 22:40 IST
A woman walks past uniform shirts of Rio's Militar Police with ink stains representing blood as members of the Rio de Paz NGO and relatives of police officers killed in 2017 protest at Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on December 27, 2017.
A woman walks past uniform shirts of Rio's Militar Police with ink stains representing blood as members of the Rio de Paz NGO and relatives of police officers killed in 2017 protest at Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on December 27, 2017. (AFP)

A state government in northeastern Brazil has declared a “state of calamity” for public security due to a police strike that has lasted nearly 20 days.

Civilian and military police officers walked off the job Dec. 19 in Rio Grande do Norte. They are demanding back pay and better working conditions.

The state public safety department reports that there has been a spike in burglaries and violence during the period, including at least 100 murders.

On Dec. 29 the state called in federal troops to stem the violence. Nearly 3,000 soldiers are patrolling the streets of the state capital, Natal, and other cities.

The calamity decree was published Saturday in the state’s official gazette. It allows the state government to pay for services and sign contracts without a bidding process.

more from world
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you