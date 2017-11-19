 Britain to submit ‘Brexit bill’ proposal before December EU meeting | world-news | Hindustan Times
Britain to submit ‘Brexit bill’ proposal before December EU meeting

British Prime Minister Theresa May was told on Friday that there was more work to be done to unlock Brexit talks, as the European Union repeated an early December deadline for her to move on the divorce bill.

world Updated: Nov 19, 2017 17:19 IST
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and finance minister Philip Hammond host an industry roundtable with leading figures from the tech sector at 10 Downing Street, London, Britain.(Reuters Photo)

Britain will submit its proposals on how to settle its financial obligations to the European Union before an EU Council meeting next month, finance minister Philip Hammond said on Sunday.

“We will make our proposals to the European Union in time for the council,” Hammond told the BBC.

Last week, May met fellow leaders on the sidelines of an EU summit in Gothenburg, Sweden, to try to break the deadlock over how much Britain will pay on leaving the bloc in 16 months.

She signalled again that she would increase an initial offer that is estimated at some 20 billion euros ($24 billion), about a third of what Brussels wants.

