Butcher trapped in freezer uses sausage as ‘battering ram’ to free himself

Chris McCabe said he used the black sausage, a form of blood sausage, like a ‘battering ram’ and managed to unlock the button after several blows.

world Updated: Jan 13, 2018 14:05 IST
The butcher said, “The black pudding saved my life, without a doubt.”
The butcher said, “The black pudding saved my life, without a doubt.”(Representational Photo)

A British butcher who got locked in a freezer says he was saved by a frozen sausage that he used as a “battering ram”.

Chris McCabe says he became trapped in the walk-in freezer at his shop in Totnes, southwest England, last month when wind blew the door shut. The safety button to open the door had frozen in the -20 C (-4 F) chill.

McCabe said he tried unsuccessfully to kick the button free before picking up a 1.5 kilogram (3.3 pound) black pudding, a form of blood sausage.

McCabe told website Devon Live that he used the meaty tube “like a battering ram” and managed to unstick the button after several blows.

The butcher told the Daily Mirror: “Black pudding saved my life, without a doubt.”

