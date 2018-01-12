Canada hate crime: Schoolgirl attacked with scissors over hijab

A Toronto schoolgirl was assaulted Friday by a man who tried to cut off her hijab with scissors and then fled, police said.

Authorities are investigating the incident, which occurred at about 9 am in or around the Pauline Johnson school in Toronto’s east side, police spokeswoman Katrina Arrogante told AFP.

“The information we have currently is that the child was not injured and the suspect has fled the scene.”

The school serves nearly 300 kindergarten to grade six students “of diverse cultural and socio-economic backgrounds,” according to the local school board.

More than two-thirds speak a language other than English at home.