Canada to teach computer coding starting in kindergarten

Canadian schoolchildren will soon start learning computer coding and other digital skills from kindergarten through to high school

world Updated: Jun 15, 2017 16:32 IST
Canada
About 500,000 students will be offered the opportunity to take part in the Can$50 million (US$38 million) program over the next two years(AFP Photo)

Canadian schoolchildren will soon start learning computer coding and other digital skills from kindergarten through to high school, the government announced Wednesday.

About 500,000 students will be offered the opportunity to take part in the Can$50 million (US$38 million) program over the next two years, according to the science ministry.

“Many jobs today rely on the ability of Canadian workers to solve problems using digital skills,” said a statement.

“The demand for such skills will only intensify as the number of software and data companies increases -- whether they sell music online or design self-driving cars, for example,” it said.

Five hundred teachers across the country will be provided with the training and tools to teach digital skills and coding.

The government also wants the program to encourage more young women and indigenous children to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math.

