Canadian envoy to Ireland believes his home is haunted, by the ghost of a revolutionary

More than a hundred years after he died, the ghost of an Irish revolutionary is haunting the Canadian ambassador’s house in Ireland. At least that’s what he believes.

The Canadian envoy Kevin Vickers said in a Facebook post he believes Patrick Pearse, a revolutionary from the 1916 Easter Rising, may be the reason behind unusual noises and breathing sounds in his Dublin home.

Pearse lived at the Vickers’ residence, Glanmire House in Ranelagh district from 1908 to 1912.

“So I wonder if it is he (Pearse) who walks the hallways of this residence,” Vickers wrote in the August 16 Facebook post, CTV News reported.

“Some evenings he or she seems agitated. Then days go by and all is quiet,” BBC quoted Vickers as saying.

The diplomat further said that the day before writing the post, he was watching TV “when all of sudden I heard a heavy chain fall on the floor in the dining room. I immediately went there and there was nothing on the floor”.

His housekeeper refuses to go upstairs, Vickers said, adding that he didn’t believe in ghosts until now and those who don’t believe his story are welcome to stay a night at his residence.

HT could not independently verify the ambassador’s claim.

Vickers was appointed Canada’s ambassador to Ireland in 2015. He shot to fame in 2014 when he and a Canadian police officer shot dead a gunman in the parliament building.

Patrick Pearse was one of the leaders of the 1916 uprising against the British rule in Ireland. He was executed on May 3 that year, days after he launched the rebellion on Easter Sunday.