Card-game company says it bought land at US-Mexico border so Trump can’t build his wall

A card-game company says it has bought acres of land at the US-Mexico border so that Donald Trump cannot build a border wall--one of the US President’s election promises.

Cards Against Humanity, previously famous for digging a hole in a piece of land to give it “life”, asked its American subscribers on Tuesday to pay $15 to fund its campaign and receive six surprise gifts through December in return.

The company also said it had hired a law firm, which will fight it out in court if the US government raises objections.

CAH says on its website: “It’s 2017 and the government is being run by a toilet. We have no choice: Cards Against Humanity is going to save America.”

“We’ve purchased a plot of vacant land on the border and retained a law firm specializing in eminent domain to make it as time-consuming and expensive as possible for the wall to get built.”

The slots for taking part in the campaign, which the company says mockingly will “save America”, had already been sold out by Wednesday

The construction of a $1.6 billion border wall with Mexico has been one of Trump’s contentious campaign promises, with the famous chant being: “Build the wall.” He has said Mexico will pay for the wall but that country’s authorities have outrightly refused.

Cards Against Humanity is a party game that began in 2010 after its first campaign raised nearly 400% of its goal, reported CNET. Its players outwit other contestants by playing cards with words or phrases that pair humourously with other cards.

Cards Against Humanity somehow got Peter Coyote — the narrator of Ken Burns' films — to do the voiceover on this. Incredible. https://t.co/Xoq35I7MXh — Kevin Pang (@pang) November 14, 2017