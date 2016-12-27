 CCTV confirms Berlin attacker passed through French city Lyon: Probe source | world-news | Hindustan Times
CCTV confirms Berlin attacker passed through French city Lyon: Probe source

world Updated: Dec 27, 2016 01:07 IST
AFP
AFP
Highlight Story

A still image taken from a short 'selfie' video clip from a social media website purportedly shows Anis Amri, the Tunisian suspect of the Berlin Christmas market attack, at an unknown location. (Reuters Photo)

Surveillance footage confirms that Anis Amri, the suspected Berlin truck attacker gunned down by Italian police, transited through the French city of Lyon by train, a source close to the investigation said.

“A man corresponding to the killer was spotted on the afternoon of Thursday, December 22, on a platform at the (Lyon-Part-Dieu) station wearing a cap and backpack,” the source said, confirming media reports. “He appears alone in these images.”

The source said investigators are still trying to determine how 24-year-old Amri, suspected of using a hijacked truck to mow down 12 people at a Christmas market in Berlin a week ago, was able to leave the German capital to reach France and then Italy.

Amri was the focus of a four-day Europe-wide manhunt before being shot dead by police in Milan after firing at officers.

The Berlin rampage was claimed by the Islamic State group, which released a video on Friday in which Amri is shown pledging allegiance to IS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

German authorities are probing whether Amri had help before or after the attack. Hundreds of investigators are set to work on the case throughout the holiday season.

