Chicago woman sues Uber after co-passenger allegedly stabs her during shared ride

A Chicago woman sued Uber and a customer of the ride-sharing company, saying she was stabbed by her fellow passenger.

Jennifer Camacho said she called an UberPool for a ride home on January 30. She said the passenger in the front seat began slashing her in the face as soon as she got in.

The lawsuit filed in Cook County Circuit Court contended that the 25-year-old Camacho suffered several facial wounds, though she was able to fend off the alleged attacker after a while.

Plaintiff’s attorney Bryant Greening said Uber was negligent. Greening has sought a judgment of more than$50,000 for medical bills, lost wages, and pain and suffering.

Uber spokeswoman Kayla Whaling declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Chicago police arrested 34-year-old Julie Ramer for the attack on Camacho and charged her with battery. It wasn’t immediately known if Ramer had an attorney.