 Chile: Four killed after plane crashes after troubled landing | world-news | Hindustan Times
Chile: Four killed after plane crashes after troubled landing

world Updated: Jan 09, 2017 09:21 IST
AFP
AFP
A plane crash in southern Chile killed four people. (Shutterstock/Representative image)

A plane crash in southern Chile killed four people Sunday, according to local officials.

The accident occurred near the Laquecahue airfield in the Bio Bio region at approximately 1700 GMT.

Four passengers -- a woman and three men -- died after the plane had a troubled landing, said Humberto Toro, the governor of Arauco, noting the region’s high winds.

It was not clear if the pilot was killed.

The aircraft, which was owned by a private company, was flying the Mocha Island-Tirua route about 720 kilometers (445 miles) south of Santiago, the official told a Chilean television network.

Investigations into the incident’s cause are underway.

