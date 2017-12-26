 China successfully launches remote sensing satellites | world-news | Hindustan Times
China successfully launches remote sensing satellites

The satellites were launched on a Long March-2C carrier rocket from Xichang Satellite launch center in the southwest Sichuan province

world Updated: Dec 26, 2017 12:01 IST
A Long March-2C rocket carrying the Yaogan-30 01 satellites lifts off from the launch pad at the Xichang Satellite Launch Center, Sichuan province, China, September 29, 2017.
A Long March-2C rocket carrying the Yaogan-30 01 satellites lifts off from the launch pad at the Xichang Satellite Launch Center, Sichuan province, China, September 29, 2017. (Reuters File)

China on Tuesday successfully launched remote sensing satellites to conduct electromagnetic environmental probes.

It was the 260th mission of the Long March rocket family, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The satellites were launched on a Long March-2C carrier rocket from Xichang Satellite launch center in the southwest Sichuan province, it said.

They have entered its preset orbit and the launch was proclaimed a success, the report said, without disclosing the number of satellites launched.

As the third batch of the Yaogan-30 project, the satellites will conduct electromagnetic environmental probes and other experiments, it added.

Remote sensing generally refers to the use of sensor technologies to detect objects. The remote sensing satellites collect data by detecting the energy reflected from the Earth.

