Chinese man detained for smoking in washroom on international flight

Chinese police have detained a man for smoking on a Thai AirAsia flight from Bangkok.

The man, a 54-year-old Chinese national identified only with his surname Wang, was apprehended on Saturday night upon arrival of the flight FD568 in Hangzhou City, eastern Zhejiang Province.

Wang admitted that he smoked in toilet while the aircraft was in air.

After smelling smoke, a cabin attendant reported him to the captain who alerted the airport police in Hangzhou.

Wang was punished to spend five days in detention for disturbing the order of public transport, state run Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

China is the largest producer and consumer of tobacco products, with more than 300 million smokers.

There have been reports of Chinese on long-haul flights succumbing to urge to smoke.

Police warned that people who smoke in flight can be fined up to $735 and face detention.