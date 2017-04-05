Chinese man ‘marries’ self-made robot after failing to find girlfriend

It may be true or just an April Fool’s joke but the Chinese media is going gaga over an engineer marrying a robot he created after he was frustrated at failing to find a girlfriend.

Family and friends attended the simple “wedding ceremony” for Zheng Jiajia, 31, and his mechanical bride on Friday, the South China Morning Post reported. Zheng’s mother too was present.

Zheng has a master’s degree in artificial intelligence and designs and creates robots at Hangzhou in Zhejiang province. Last year, he created the female robot named Yingying, which can identify Chinese characters and images and say a few words.

The “wedding” was first reported by the Chinese newspaper Qianjiang Evening News, which said Yingying was clad in a black suit and her head was covered with a traditional red veil during the Chinese wedding ritual. Zheng carried his 30-kg “bride” as she is still not capable of walking. He said he plans to upgrade her to walk and help with household chores.

An unnamed friend was quoted by the Qianjiang Evening News as saying that Zheng was “frustrated” after failing to find a girlfriend. Other friends said he was in love while studying at Zhejiang University but the object of his attention had spurned him.

The report said Zheng and Yingying “dated” for two months before the marriage.

Zheng quit his job with Chinese smartphone major Huawei in 2014 and joined Hangzhou’s Dream Town, an incubation hub for startups, last year to work on making artificially intelligent robots.