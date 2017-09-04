Chinese reporter sings old Bollywood song during BRICS summit, Twitter finds her ‘adorable’

The love for Bollywood in China is well-known. And it goes beyond Aamir Khan’s Dangal, which saw a roaring box office success in the country and a crazy fan following.

A Chinese reporter has demonstrated just that and floored people with her Hindi-speaking skills at the ongoing BRICS Summit in Xiamen, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for greater cooperation between the grouping’s nations - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - and also peace and development.

Tang Yuangai, who works with the Hindi service department of China Radio International, sang a line from Aaja Re O Mere Dilbar Aaja from the 1979 Bollywood film Noorie.

Tang sang just a line from the song but seemed to have quite a good hold over the diction.

She told news agency ANI a good relationship between India and China will benefit trade and business between the two countries.

Tang, who says her Hindi name is Sapna, also said people in India are honest and expressed her love towards India and Indians. The news agency reported she first learnt Hindi at the Beijing University and also attended the Delhi University.

The video of Tang singing was shared on Twitter by ANI on Monday.

Users on Twitter found her singing “adorable”. “#Song will be only thing remembered in meeting,rest is all bricks & mortar [sic],” a user said.

Here is the video: