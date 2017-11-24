Chinese workers claim they were detained in Bangladesh

China has warned its citizens travelling to Bangladesh to raise their safety awareness after receiving calls for help from Chinese workers claiming they were detained in the country.

The Chinese workers who went to Bangladesh for work in equipment maintenance and installation claimed that they were detained for several days or even months by their local trading partners over product quality issues and poorly maintaining equipment, the state-run Global Times quoted a statement by the Chinese Embassy.

The statement warned that Chinese citizens should travel with companions, make hotel reservations appropriately and inform family and friends of their contact information before visiting Bangladesh, reminding people to seek help from the embassy and police if their freedom are violated due to any dispute.

The embassy said it has promptly provided the citizens assistance to protect their legitimate rights and interests.

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi visited Bangladesh recently.

China has made large investments in Bangladesh in recent years under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the report said.