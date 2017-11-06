 Saudi’s arrested Prince Alwaleed’s investments include Citigroup, Apple, Twitter | world-news | Hindustan Times
Saudi’s arrested Prince Alwaleed’s investments include Citigroup, Apple, Twitter

Bribery, embezzlement, money laundering and abuse of power are among the accusations levelled against dozens of Saudi princes, officials and businessmen detained in an anti-corruption probe, a Saudi official said.

world Updated: Nov 06, 2017 14:00 IST
Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal in Riyadh in 2014. The prince was among 10 princes arrested along with dozens of former government ministers on November 4, 2017.
Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal in Riyadh in 2014. The prince was among 10 princes arrested along with dozens of former government ministers on November 4, 2017.

Saudi Arabia embarked on an anti-corruption purge on Sunday involving the arrest of royals, ministers and investors including billionaire Alwaleed bin Talal, one of the kingdom’s most prominent businessmen.

Eleven princes, four ministers and tens of former ministers were detained, two senior officials told Reuters.

Prince Alwaleed is a nephew of the king and owner of investment firm Kingdom Holding Co .

The following is a list of entities in which he has holdings either through personal investment or via Kingdom Holding:

Financial Services

• Banque Saudi Fransi: 16.19%

• Citigroup, *ownership percentage not known

Technology

• Apple Inc: 5%

• Careem

• Lyft

• Motorola Solutions Inc

• Twitter Inc: 4.9%

Consumer and retail

• EBay Inc

• Fashion Village Trading Company

• Jingdong (JD.com): 2.2%

• Saks Incorporated

• Savola Group Company

Publishing

• Time Warner Inc

• Twenty-First Century Fox Inc: 4.98%

• News Corp: 1%

Entertainment

• Euro Disney

Petrochemicals

• National Industrialisation Company: 6.23%

Aviation

• Parent company of Flynas: 34.08%

Education

Kingdom Schools

Healthcare

• Medical Services Projects Company

Private equity

• Kingdom Africa Management

Hotel Real Estate

• Four Seasons, George V Hotel, Paris

• The Plaza, New York

• Savoy Hotel, London

Hotel Management Companies

• Fairmont Raffles Holding International

• Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

• IFA Hotels and Resorts Co

• Kingdom Hotel Investments

• Mövenpick Hotels and Resorts

Real Estate

• Ballast Nedam

• Canary Wharf (Songbird Estates)

• Jeddah Economic Company

• Kingdom Centre

• Kingdom City

• Kingdom Riyadh Land

(Source: Kingdom Holding website, Tadawul website, Reuters, Securities and Exchange Commission filings)

