Climate change references vanish from White House after Trump’s inauguration

The Trump administration on Friday removed all mentions of climate change from the White House website and said it would eliminate the Climate Action Plan, which seeks to cut emissions in part by preserving forests and encouraging increased use of cleaner renewable fuels.

Less than an hour after Donald Trump took over as new US President, the White House website was transformed, and the energy and climate page vanished. It appeared as “page not found”.

The website was transformed to remove all traces of former President Barack Obama’s climate change initiatives which previously had its own prominent and detailed webpage on whitehouse.gov.

Trump has cast doubt on the degree to which human activity causes climate change. His nominee for secretary of the Environmental Protection Agency, Scott Pruitt, this week expressed doubts about the science behind climate change and said EPA rules should not hurt economic development.

He has also vowed to back out of the Paris Agreement, sanctioned by the United Nations Convention on Climate Change. The agreement, signed by over 195 countries, is aimed at reducing dangerous increases in greenhouse gas emissions; a leading cause of rising global temperatures.

Within the first 100 days of office, Trump also plans to dismantle the Clean Power Plan, which is regarded by the EPA as “a historic and important step in reducing carbon pollution from power plants that takes real action on climate change.”

The new-look White House website carried a set of policy pledges that offered the broad contours of the Trump administration's top priorities. The list includes fierce support for law enforcement bordering on vigilantism and the notable absence of any directives involving President Obama's Affordable Care Act, said the Sydney Morning Herald.

“Our job is not to make life more comfortable for the rioter, the looter, or the violent disrupter,” reads the law and order section, which calls for “more law enforcement” and “more effective policing.”

“Our job is to make life more comfortable for parents who want their kids to be able to walk the streets safely. Or the senior citizen waiting for a bus. Or the young child walking home from school,” it reads.

The issues page of Trump’s White House website offers no new plans or policies but rather a rehash of many of his most prominent campaign promises - a signal to the nation that Trump, more pragmatic than ideological, plans to implement at least the key guideposts of his campaign vision, says SMH.

His policies include plans to both withdraw from and renegotiate major trade deals, grow the nation’s military and increase cyber-security capabilities, build a wall at the nation’s southern border and deport undocumented immigrants who have committed violent crimes.

Meanwhile, California released new measures to fight climate change within minutes of Trump being sworn in as US president , signalling the state’s commitment to be the nation’s environmental steward under an administration that has questioned the reality of global warming.

California officials said it was a coincidence that the plan was released 37 minutes after the inauguration. The state outlined how it would achieve its goal of cutting output of heat-trapping greenhouse gases 40 percent below 1990 levels by 2030.

The California plan includes an extension of the state’s controversial carbon cap-and-trade program and calls for the state’s oil refineries to cut their greenhouse gas emissions by 20 percent.

“Climate change is impacting California now, and we need to continue to take bold and effective action to address it head on to protect and improve the quality of life in California,” said Mary Nichols, chair of the California Air Resources Board.

