Coalition, Syrian rebels fight off Islamic State attack on base, says US official

US-led allied forces and Syrian rebels thwarted a significant Islamic State (IS) group attack on their base near the Jordanian border, according to the anti-IS coalition.

The coalition said Saturday’s attack on the At-Tanf Garrison was a complex one involving a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device, followed by a ground assault and suicide vests by up to 30 IS fighters.

“Coalition and partnered forces defended against the ISIS attack with direct fire before destroying enemy assault vehicles and the remaining fighters with multiple Coalition airstrikes,” the coalition said in a statement.

The “vetted” Syrian opposition forces, known as VSO, who participated in the battle are distinct from the Syrian Democratic Forces, which are assisting Syria in the north.

“In southern Syria, VSO forces focus on conducting operations to clear ISIS from the Hamad Desert and have been instrumental in countering the ISIS threat in southern Syria and maintaining security along the Syria-Jordan border,” the coalition statement said.

In June 2016, Russian warplanes bombed the remote outpost used by elite US and British forces. It is located about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from the Jordanian border.

About three weeks later, Russian warplanes hit a rebel camp used by family members of CIA-backed fighters about 50 miles west of At-Tanf.