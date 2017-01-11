 Cold wave intensifies in Europe: Heavy snow brings more deaths, travel delays | world-news | Hindustan Times
Cold wave intensifies in Europe: Heavy snow brings more deaths, travel delays

world Updated: Jan 11, 2017 19:29 IST
AP, Bucharest, Romania
Highlight Story

A tree is covered with snow in Strasbourg, eastern France, on January 10, as a cold wave hits most parts of Europe. (AFP Photo)

Heavy snow has blanketed Eastern Europe, creating fresh hazards for people already struggling with travel delays, power outages and sub-zero temperatures.

Two more deaths were reported Wednesday in Poland, the country hit hardest by the recent cold snap to sweep Europe, which has now been blamed for at least 65 deaths.

Blizzards began early Wednesday in Romania, closing more than 130 roads and causing delays on the railway.

Thousands of commuters rode the Bucharest subway, while others walked on the streets, as snow piled high on the sidewalks. Several people were seen skiing.

In Serbia, where recent frigid temperatures have caused six deaths, authorities evacuated 130 snowbound residents. Dozens of vehicles rescued people stuck in snowdrifts.

Schools were closed in the worst-affected areas of Serbia and Romania.

