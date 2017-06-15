 Conservative Serbia to get first female and openly gay prime minister | world-news | Hindustan Times
Conservative Serbia to get first female and openly gay prime minister

world Updated: Jun 15, 2017 23:24 IST
Serbia
Serbia's then Public Administration and Local Government Minister Ana Brnabic looks on in Belgrade, Serbia, August 14, 2016. Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic nominated Brnabic, the state administration minister, on June 15, 2017, to be the country's first female and openly gay prime minister.(REUTERS Photo)

Serbia’s president has formally nominated the highly conservative country’s first openly gay prime minister.

Aleksandar Vucic announced on Thursday that Ana Brnabic is nominated as the prime minister-designate. Her government needs formal approval by Serbia’s parliament next week.

Vucic calls it “a difficult decision reached in the interest of Serbia and its citizens.” Brnabic is currently government minister of public administration and local government.

Brnabic’s appointment for the government last year was hailed by rights groups as historic for the Balkan country whose gay community often faces discrimination, harassment and violence.

Vucic, a former extremist-turned-reformist, has promised to boost gay rights as part of efforts to move closer to European Union membership.

