Couple married for 70 years dies hours apart

A Long Island couple married for 70 years died just hours apart at their assisted living residence.

The children of Ruth and William Bauder said their 92-year-old mother died around 7am on Monday in Glen Cove while 97-year-old William passed away 11 hours later.

The causes of their deaths were not provided.

The New York City natives and longtime New Hyde Park residents met in the early 1940s at a bank where they both worked. They married in 1946 after William Bauder returned from serving with the Navy in the Pacific during World War II.

A funeral service for the couple is scheduled for Friday morning at a New Hyde Park church. They left behind three children and five grandchildren.