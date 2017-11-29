 Cyclone kills 19, most under landslide, on Indonesian island of Java | world-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 29, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Cyclone kills 19, most under landslide, on Indonesian island of Java

Video footage showed rivers overflowing and roads and villages submerged in brown water after the storm struck on Tuesday.

world Updated: Nov 29, 2017 12:22 IST
This handout picture taken on November 28, 2017 and released by the national disaster mitigation agency shows the flooding in Pacitan in East Java province.
This handout picture taken on November 28, 2017 and released by the national disaster mitigation agency shows the flooding in Pacitan in East Java province.(AFP Photo)

A tropical cyclone killed 19 people on the Indonesian island of Java, officials said on Wednesday, with most of the victims caught under a landslide.

Video footage showed rivers overflowing and roads and villages submerged in brown water after the storm struck on Tuesday.

“Nineteen people have died, thousands of homes have been flooded and other damage has been caused,” Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesman for the Disaster Mitigation Agency, said on Twitter.

Two nearby airports were briefly closed but had since reopened. Flights around Indonesia have been disrupted due to the eruption of a volcano on the neighbouring holiday island of Bali to the east.

more from world
Turn up the volume: Suede Gully is taking the internet by storm
Turn up the volume: Suede Gully is taking the internet by storm
Partnered Feature
Recommended for you