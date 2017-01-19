 Czech bubble artist surrounds 275 students with soap ‘screen’ to claim record | world-news | Hindustan Times
Czech bubble artist surrounds 275 students with soap ‘screen’ to claim record

world Updated: Jan 19, 2017 01:15 IST
Reuters, MLADA BOLESLAV, Czech Republic
275 participants and a car stand inside a soap bubble to achieve the Guinness World Record for the most people surrounded by a soap bubble in Mlada Boleslav, Czech Republic, on Wednesday.(REUTERS)

A Czech performer of bubble art surrounded 275 high school students and a car with a single soap-bubble screen on Wednesday, breaking the national record.

Matej Kodes raised the screen around a rectangular 11 metre-by-7.5 metre area, enclosing those inside for a few seconds.

Participants had to be taller than 156 centimetres (5 ft 1 inch) to fulfil the conditions for the event, which was supervised by a representative from the Czech Book of Records, who declared it a new record.

Kodes, who has performed since 2008, achieved a Guinness World Record in 2014 for “most people inside a soap bubble”, which at that time stood at 214.

275 participants and a car stand inside a soap bubble to achieve the Guinness World Record for the most people surrounded by a soap bubble in Mlada Boleslav, Czech Republic. (REUTERS)

