 Death toll in Burkina Faso restaurant attack hits 19 | world-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Aug 20, 2017-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Death toll in Burkina Faso restaurant attack hits 19

Gunmen killed nine locals and nine foreigners in the attack.

world Updated: Aug 20, 2017 08:21 IST
Police officers wait near the hearse carrying the body of a man killed during the attack at the Aziz Istanbul Turkish restaurant in Ouagadougou, before a ceremony on August 17, 2017
Police officers wait near the hearse carrying the body of a man killed during the attack at the Aziz Istanbul Turkish restaurant in Ouagadougou, before a ceremony on August 17, 2017(AFP)

Burkina Faso said Saturday that a police officer had died from wounds sustained when militants opened fire on a restaurant in the capital Ougadougou, bringing the death toll from the attack to 19.

Defence Minister Jean-Claude Bouda said Sawadogo Yassia, a gendarmerie officer, had died of gunshot wounds from the August 13 attack on the Aziz Istanbul restaurant.

A security source told AFP the officer had died while being transferred to Tunisia for treatment.

Gunmen killed nine locals and nine foreigners as they dined on the terrace of the restaurant.

No group has claimed responsibility but Burkina Faso has witnessed a string of such attacks attributed to Islamist extremists, including Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM).

A security source said the attackers most likely came from Mali, where jihadist fighters frequently ambush security forces.

more from world
Recommended for you