 Death toll in suspected Syria chemical attack rises to 86
Apr 06, 2017-Thursday
Death toll in suspected Syria chemical attack rises to 86

world Updated: Apr 06, 2017 09:58 IST
PTI
Syria chemical attack

A boy, who fled from Raqqa city, carries a child near belongings in al-Mahmudli village, west of Raqqa, Syria.(REUTERS)

The death toll from a suspected chemical weapons attack on a rebel-held Syrian town has risen to 86, 30 of them children, a monitoring group said on Thursday.

“There were also 20 women among the dead and the death toll could rise further because there are people missing,” the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The UN Security Council met on Wednesday to debate a Western-drafted resolution condemning the air strike.

But Moscow, which holds a veto, defended its Damascus ally saying that while Syrian aircraft had carried out a strike, the chemicals were part of a “terrorist” stockpile of “toxic substances” that had been hit on the ground.

Rebel groups led by former Al-Qaeda affiliate Fateh al-Sham Front vowed revenge for Tuesday’s strike in the town of Khan Sheikhun in Idlib province in the northwest.

