Deputy security adviser Dina Powell to leave White House in likely exodus ahead of Trump’s first year in office

Dina Powell, the United States deputy national security adviser, will leave the White House next month as part of what is expected to be an exodus of senior officials at the one-year mark of the Donald Trump administration.

Powell, who was born in Egypt and speaks Arabic, was among people driving Trump administration’s West Asia policy. She is leaving of her own accord and was not fired or forced to resign, as had been the case for other prominent exits such as former NSA Michael Flynn, chief of staff Reince Priebus and spokesperson Sean Spicer.

Her exit is significant because it is likely to be a part of large number of departures expected around the one-year mark of President Donald Trump’s tenure on January 20. Other senior staffers who may leave Trump include the Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, chief economic adviser to the president Gary Cohn and a few others.

The White House already has a plan to replace Tillerson with the director of CIA Mike Pompeo, who, in turn is likely to be succeeded by a Republican senator from Arkansas, Tom Cotton. Both President Donald Trump and the White House have denied Tillerson was on his way out, but speculation has persisted.

The Modi government, which has sought closer ties with the US irrespective of the party and person in power, will be watching these departures closely having invested in forging meaningful relationship with many of them only to start all over again with their replacements, and within just a few months.

Trump administration officials insist relations with India are cushioned from blowbacks from these changes but Indian diplomats, like counterparts from around the world, tend to be cautious with this White House, particularly about senior level shake-ups that could impact ties.

Powell, who served in the George W Bush administration and had then joined Goldman Sachs, entered Trump’s orbit as an adviser to Ivanka Trump and then became an economic adviser before being asked by National Security Adviser HR McMaster to join him as deputy NSA.