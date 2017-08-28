Did nothing wrong during India visit: Nepal PM Deuba

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Monday rejected criticism of his remarks in New Delhi about amending Nepal’s Constitution by saying he had done nothing wrong during his state visit to India.

Deuba facing a backlash in Nepal after he said during a joint news conference with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday that he would “continue to push for” amending the Constitution.

The main opposition CPN-UML and even the ruling CPN-Maoist Center opposed the statement by Deuba, saying that amending the new Constitution is no longer an issue as a move in this regard had been rejected by Nepal’s Parliament.

They criticised Deuba, saying the amendment of the Constitution is purely Nepal’s internal matter and the prime minister should not have spoken about in front of Modi. Since the Constitution was promulgated in 2015, New Delhi has been pushing for it be amended to fulfill the demands of the Madhesi people, who live the Terai plains bordering India.

A day after his return from India, Deuba said while addressing the Parliament on Monday: “I have mentioned nothing about the internal matters of the country but the international community should know what is happening in Nepal.

“Those of our friends and the international community, who have been supporting us in our various efforts like democracy, peace and transition, are showing an interest in what progress we have made (with regard to) concerns that are natural and genuine.”

Deuba added, “Serious attention has been drawn to the remarks made by parties and leaders over my statement. Such unwarranted comments and remarks make no sense.”

Efforts are being made to make the Constitution acceptable to all by addressing grievances related to the statute, he said. On the other hand, the visit to India had been successful in taking bilateral relations forward and Nepal will benefit from this in the long-term, he said.

Deuba further said his visit has been successful in creating mutual trust and laying the foundation for strengthening and deepening ties with India. Several agreement were finalised and eight memorandums of understanding were signed during the visit.