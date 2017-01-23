Trump just blew a kiss to FBI boss Comey ‘more famous’ for Clinton email probe

FBI director James Comey upset Democrats over the email drama that engulfed Democrat Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

On his second full day as president, President Donald Trump gave Comey a hug at a reception for law enforcement and security officials in the White House Blue Room.

Trump saw Comey in the audience, blew him a kiss and called out to him. Comey then strode up to Trump, who shook his hand and gave him a hug.

He’s become more famous than me,” Trump said with a chuckle.

WOW! LOVE IT ! @POTUS @realDonaldTrump just send kiss 2 FBI Director James Comey 2 Be Good Boy & Listen 2 Daddy #PresidentTrump otherwise.. pic.twitter.com/1BS23se8Zg — TRUMP ANOMALY® (@ANOMALY1) January 23, 2017

Comey sent a letter to the US Congress only days before the November 8 election announcing that he was reinstating an investigation into whether Clinton mishandled classified information when she used a private email server while secretary of state from 2009 to 2012.

The FBI director announced a week later that he had reviewed a new batch of emails and decided there was no new indication that a prosecution was needed, but the political damage was already done.

Days after the election, Clinton privately blamed Comey for her shock defeat, telling donors that Trump was able to seize on both of Comey’s announcements and use them to attack her.