Documents signed at BRICS Summit and key points from Xiamen Declaration

Four documents were signed at the BRICS leaders’ meeting in the Chinese city of Xiamen. They are:

1. BRICS action agenda on economic and trade cooperation

2. BRICS action plan for innovation cooperation (2017-2020)

3. Strategic framework of BRICS customs cooperation

4. Memorandum of understanding between the BRICS Business Council and the New Development Bank on strategic cooperation.

Five salient points from the Xiamen Declaration:

1. Besides naming terror groups responsible for violence and causing concern, Brics called for a comprehensive approach to combat terrorism, including countering radicalisation, recruitment, movement of terrorists, supply of weapons and money laundering.

2. Working together to promote most effective use of fossil fuels and wider use of gas, hydro and nuclear power, which will contribute to the move towards a low emission economy, better energy access and sustainable development.

3. Commitment to promote green development and low-carbon economy in the context of sustainable development and poverty alleviation.

4. Enhancing Brics anti-corruption cooperation and supporting the strengthening of international cooperation against corruption.

5. BRICS strongly deplored the latest nuclear test conducted by North Korea, and expressed deep concern over the ongoing tension and prolonged nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula.