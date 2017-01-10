Don’t tip black people, says racist note left for waitress on customer receipt

A racist note left on a receipt for a black Virginia waitress has sparked outrage.

Multiple news outlets, which ran pictures of the receipt, reported that the message scrawled at the bottom of the bill at Anita’s New Mexico Style Cafe in Ashburn read “great service don’t tip black people.”

Restaurant server Kelly Carter said it was left on Saturday, with no gratuity, by a white man and a woman to whom she had served breakfast. Carter said there was no indication the couple was unhappy with her for any reason.

Restaurant owner Tommy Tellez Sr called the note “disheartening,” saying Carter was a loyal employee and beloved by her customers.

Since then, the restaurant manager said, customers are requesting Carter as their server and some are even stopping by to give her hugs and money.