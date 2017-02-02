Don’t worry as I straighten out the world, says Trump

President Donald Trump sought to reassure Americans on Thursday they should not worry about the “tough” phone calls he is having with global leaders as he goes about straightening out the world, which, he said was “in trouble”.

He had one of those calls with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull last Saturday, which was reported in all its gory details only on Wednesday, and another with Mexican president Enrique Pena Nieto just the day before.

“The world is in trouble but we can straighten it out. That's what I do. I fix things. Believe me. When you hear about the tough phone calls I'm having, don't worry about it. We have to be tough,” Trump said at the National Prayer Breakfast in DC.

The US president has been having customary phone calls with world leaders after assuming office two weeks ago — he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on January 24, and the call was amicable and uneventful, according to both countries.

Given the occasion— the National Prayer Breakfast is an annual even attended by the incumbent president— Trump spoke of religious freedom and how it faced a “fundamental threat” from terrorism, and promised to deal with it.

“It must be stopped and it will be stopped,” he said. “It may not be pretty for a little while but it will be stopped. My administration will do everything in its power to protect religious liberty in this land.”

The president addressed immigration as well, as an issue that has caused him most trouble lately, accruing from a temporary ban he has ordered against all refugees and citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries.

“Our nation has the most generous immigration system in the world. But there are those who would exploit that generosity and undermine the values that we hold so dear. We need security. There are those who would seek to enter our country... to spread violence or oppressing other people based upon their faith.”