 Donald Trump dumps entire box of fish food into pond in Japan, outrages Twitter | world-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 06, 2017-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Donald Trump dumps entire box of fish food into pond in Japan, outrages Twitter

Donald Trump and Shinzo Abe began by delicately spooning out the food into the pond to the waiting koi, but the US leader apparently lost patience.

world Updated: Nov 06, 2017 13:10 IST
US President Donald Trump (C) feeds koi fish as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) looks on during a welcoming ceremony in Tokyo on Monday.
US President Donald Trump (C) feeds koi fish as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) looks on during a welcoming ceremony in Tokyo on Monday.(AFP)

US President Donald Trump sparked a feeding frenzy on social media on Monday when he was photographed dumping a box of fish food into a pond of koi carp during his trip to Japan.

Trump and his Japanese host Shinzo Abe began by delicately spooning out the food into the pond to the waiting koi, which had been rounded up by a clapping Japanese aide.

The US leader apparently lost patience with this method and upended his entire wooden box into the pond.

The incident caused outrage among fish lovers on Twitter, with many pointing out that fish cannot absorb a large amount of food at a time.

US secretary of state Rex Tillerson, standing just behind Trump, appeared to break out in laughter at his boss’s no-nonsense approach to koi feeding.

But some uncharitable Twitter users were less forgiving, with several writing: “Trump can’t even feed fish right.”

more from world
Lest we forget: Bringing the curtains down with a walk through history
Lest we forget: Bringing the curtains down with a walk through history
Partnered Content
Recommended for you