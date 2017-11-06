Donald Trump dumps entire box of fish food into pond in Japan, outrages Twitter

US President Donald Trump sparked a feeding frenzy on social media on Monday when he was photographed dumping a box of fish food into a pond of koi carp during his trip to Japan.

Trump and his Japanese host Shinzo Abe began by delicately spooning out the food into the pond to the waiting koi, which had been rounded up by a clapping Japanese aide.

The US leader apparently lost patience with this method and upended his entire wooden box into the pond.

The incident caused outrage among fish lovers on Twitter, with many pointing out that fish cannot absorb a large amount of food at a time.

US secretary of state Rex Tillerson, standing just behind Trump, appeared to break out in laughter at his boss’s no-nonsense approach to koi feeding.

But some uncharitable Twitter users were less forgiving, with several writing: “Trump can’t even feed fish right.”

Abe: Let's feed some fish...



Trump: Let's get to business...



(MERICA AF) #MAGA — Chicano kafir🇺🇸 (@Talkposture) November 6, 2017

"Nobody knew you could dump the entire box of fish food until I did it." - Trump at joint press conference, later today, probably https://t.co/z8Fnc7IycK — Steve Schale (@steveschale) November 6, 2017

trump was told this was batter and that dumping the box in is how you make fish sticks pic.twitter.com/z282t5undB — carter page attorney (@Mobute) November 6, 2017

Our only hope is that Donald Trump exercises greater control over our nuclear arsenal than he does a box of fish food. — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) November 6, 2017