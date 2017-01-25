Donald Trump expected to announce immigration restrictions on Wednesday

US president Donald Trump is expected to start rolling out executive orders on immigration from Wednesday, including, according to reports, one of his most controversial poll promises to restrict immigration from Syria and certain west Asian and African countries.

Reuters, which first reported on Trump’s plans, said he intends to restrict immigration from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen by denying them visas; and, by another order, temporarily restrict access to most refugees.

The president is expected to implement these restrictions through executive orders, which he can issue without having to go to congress — like ordinances in India -- when he visits the department of homeland security on Wednesday.

The President tweeted on Tuesday night that a ‘big day’ was planned on national security on Wednesday.

Big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow. Among many other things, we will build the wall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

Trump is first expected to issue an executive order announcing steps to tighten border security, including the wall along the border with Mexico. The one restricting immigration from some Muslim countries is expected on Thursday.

Most of these news reports were based on leaks from multiple unidentified administration officials and congressional staff and aides briefed ahead of the announcement. The sequence of how these orders will be issued is not clear and may be subject to change.

Tight security at the border and restricting immigration from certain parts of the world was the centerpiece of his election campaign. He had initially proposed, after the San Bernardino terrorists attack, a temporary ban on Muslims entering the US.

He toned it down over a period of time to a temporary ban on countries impacted by terrorism to subjecting visitors from those countries to “extreme vetting”. But he now seems ready now to deny visas to people from designated countries.