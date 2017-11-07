Donald Trump hails cooperation with South Korea, vows to address trade

US President Donald Trump praised cooperation with South Korea during a visit to a US base there on Tuesday and said he planned to address trade issues in discussions with President Moon Jae-in in Seoul.

“There is great cooperation,” he said. “We have a terrific meeting scheduled on trade in a little while with President Moon and his representatives. And hopefully that will start working out and working out so that we create a lot of jobs in the United States which is one of the reasons that I’m here.”

Moon met briefly with Trump before he toured the sprawling US military base Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, which lies about 100 km (60 miles) from the border with reclusive North Korea.

Trump has repeatedly struck a hard line against Pyongyang and South Korea was warily watching Trump as he was poised to deliver bellicose warnings in the shadow of the North Korea. Shortly after arriving in South Korea, Trump traveled by helicopter to Camp Humphreys.

US and South Korean officials have said the base visit was meant to underscore the countries’ ties and South Korea’s commitment to contributing to its own defense. Burden-sharing is a theme Trump has stressed ever since his presidential campaign.