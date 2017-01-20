Donald Trump, Melania meet Barack Obama, Michelle ahead of oath-taking ceremony. See pics

Outgoing President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle warmly welcomed Donald Trump and his wife Melania at the White House just hours before the swearing-in of the 45th President of the US.

Trump’s motorcade arrived at the White House where the Obamas were waiting to welcome them. As Trump’s car stopped in the driveway, he gave a thumbs-up to the Obamas waiting on top of the stairs in the porch.

President Barack Obama kisses first lady Michelle Obama as they await for the arrival of President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania, at the White House in Washington. (AP)

As the Obamas warmly greeted the Trumps, the outgoing President asked his successor, “How are you, How was Church,” referring to the church service that the Trumps attended earlier in the morning before arriving at the White House. (AP)

US President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania presented a gift to US first lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama. (REUTERS)

Melania Trump presented a Tiffany gift to Michelle Obama. (REUTERS)

As the four prepared to stand for an official photo, Obama remarked to Trump “now you get used to the protocol.” (REUTERS)