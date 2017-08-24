 Donald Trump misspells ‘too’ twice before correcting it in third tweet | world-news | Hindustan Times
Donald Trump misspells ‘too’ twice before correcting it in third tweet

The US President confused “to” and “too” during a tweet storm on Thursday morning, getting it right on the third try.

world Updated: Aug 24, 2017 22:51 IST
US President Donald Trump.
US President Donald Trump.(AP)

Should US President Donald Trump thumb through a dictionary before putting his thumb to work on tweets?

Trump confused “to” and “too” during a tweet storm on Thursday morning, getting it right on the third try. “Heel” and “heal” tripped him up in tweets sent over the weekend.

And, of course, there’s Trump’s famous “covfefe” tweet.

In back-to-back posts on Thursday about his tone in speeches this week, Trump twice said, “To bad the Dems have no one who can change tunes!” before changing to the correct “Too bad the Dems have no one who can change tunes!”

Others have taken incorrect spellings public.

In 1992, vice-president Dan Quayle relied on a faulty flash card and erroneously instructed a New Jersey sixth-grader to put an “E’‘ at the end of “potato.”

