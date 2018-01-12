Donald Trump reiterates support for ‘merit based’ immigration

US President Donald Trump on Friday reiterated support for “a merit based system of immigration,” following outrage after he reportedly called African and other nations “shithole” countries.

“I want a merit based system of immigration and people who will help take our country to the next level,” he said in a tweet.

“I want safety and security for our people.”

Trump suggested the United States should instead welcome immigrants from places like Norway, whose prime minister met with Trump on Wednesday.

United Nations rights office spokesman Rupert Colville said “there is no other word one can use but ‘racist’” to describe Trump’s remarks.

Democratic congressman Luis Gutierrez called Trump “a racist who does not share the values enshrined in our Constitution.”

“Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” Trump said, people briefed on the meeting told The Washington Post.

The New York Times later reported the same comment, citing unnamed people with direct knowledge of the meeting.

“The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used,” Trump tweeted early Friday.

The reference was to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which shields from deportation nearly 800,000 immigrants brought to the country illegally as children.