Donald Trump’s director of ‘rapid response’ Andy Hemming leaves White House: Media report

Donald Trump’s director of ‘rapid response’ who was tasked with finding and distributing good news about the US President has left his job, the latest in a long list of officials to leave the Trump Administration, according to a media report.

Andy Hemming left his USD 89,000-a-year job on Monday. The White House said his departure was a “mutual decision”, leaving it unclear whether the 31-year-old official had been fired or had quit, Politico reported.

Hemming worked 17 hours a day and his role involved searching the Internet, television and radio for positive news about the administration and sending it to reporters, television personalities and other influencers.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told Politico that Hemming’s separation was a “mutual decision that he could best help promote the president’s agenda on the outside.

“Andy is smart and very talented and we wish him all the best,” Sanders was quoted as saying.

Hemming was a career political operative who had worked for prominent Republicans like Mitt Romney and former Texas Governor Rick Perry. He joined the Trump team after working for the Republican National Convention during last year’s election, the report said.

Hemming’s departure is just the latest from the White House communications staff.

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer and communication director Anthony Scaramucci departed from their White House roles recently, as did former chief of staff Reince Priebus.

Both Spicer and Priebus also held positions at the Republican National Committee prior to joining the Trump administration.

Other high-profile departures include Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, who resigned last week.