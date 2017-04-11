‘Donald Trump’s move to bomb Syrian airbase influenced by daughter Ivanka’

President Donald Trump’s decision to bomb a Syrian airbase was influenced by the reaction of his daughter Ivanka, who was “heartbroken and outraged” by a nerve gas attack in the Arab country, according to his son.

Trump’s son Eric Trump said his father was “deeply affected” by the TV images of children being “sprayed down by hoses to keep their skin from burning” after the suspected Syrian chemical attack, The Telegraph reported.

“It was horrible. These guys are savages and I’m glad he responded the way he responded,” the 33-year-old businessman said speaking at the Trump Turnberry golf resort in Ayrshire, Scotland.

He confirmed that Trump’s decision to bomb Syrian airbase to punish President Bashar al-Assad was influenced by the reaction of his sister Ivanka, who said she was “heartbroken and outraged” by the atrocity, the paper reported.

Eric said Ivanka is a mother of three kids and she has influence over the President.

“I’m sure she said ‘listen, this is horrible stuff.’ My father will act in times like that,” he was quoted as saying by the paper.

Eric rejected claims that his father had acted impulsively after seeing the images, saying the President was “a great thinker, practical not impulsive.”

He added: “I’m proud he took that action and believe me he thinks things through.”

“He (Trump) was anti doing anything with Syria two years ago. Then a leader gasses their own people, women and children, at some point America is the global leader and the world’s superpower has to come forward and act and they did with a lot of support of our allies and I think that’s a great thing,” he added.