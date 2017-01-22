 Donald Trump’s signature makes Twitter go LOL: ‘It looks like an annoying sound frequency’ | world-news | Hindustan Times
Donald Trump’s signature makes Twitter go LOL: ‘It looks like an annoying sound frequency’

world Updated: Jan 22, 2017 14:14 IST
Uzair Hasan Rizvi
Uzair Hasan Rizvi
New Delhi, Hindustan Times
Since, becoming the US President, Trump owns one of the most powerful signatures in the world instead his snaggy signature is quite similar to a seismograph reading from a powerful earthquake.(Twitter Photo)

President Donald Trump signed his first official documents as the 45th president of the United States after being sworn in on Friday, and his unique signature immediately became a hot topic of discussions.

President Trump may own the most powerful signature in the world, but it resembles more a wildly fluctuating seismograph reading from a powerful earthquake. This is quite an autograph!

Handwriting analysts have already put the presidential signature under the microscope.

America’s Politico Magazine interviewed an expert who detected in Trump’s writing evidence of “bigheadedness, anger, and fear.” “The writer lacks empathy and craves power, prestige, and admiration,” the expert said, before observing that Trump’s oversize P—as in, uh, president—might be compensating for something.

At 70, it is unlikely Trump would be able to change his handwriting. His jagged signature has already given Twitterati a handful of reasons to poke fun at the world’s most powerful man.

Author’s twitter bio is @rizviuzair

<