Donald Trump’s signature makes Twitter go LOL: ‘It looks like an annoying sound frequency’

President Donald Trump signed his first official documents as the 45th president of the United States after being sworn in on Friday, and his unique signature immediately became a hot topic of discussions.

President Trump may own the most powerful signature in the world, but it resembles more a wildly fluctuating seismograph reading from a powerful earthquake. This is quite an autograph!

Handwriting analysts have already put the presidential signature under the microscope.

America’s Politico Magazine interviewed an expert who detected in Trump’s writing evidence of “bigheadedness, anger, and fear.” “The writer lacks empathy and craves power, prestige, and admiration,” the expert said, before observing that Trump’s oversize P—as in, uh, president—might be compensating for something.

At 70, it is unlikely Trump would be able to change his handwriting. His jagged signature has already given Twitterati a handful of reasons to poke fun at the world’s most powerful man.

I see Trump's signature is just the sound wave of demons screaming. pic.twitter.com/kKeN9poCct — Jean Grae (@JeanGreasy) January 20, 2017

Trump's signature looks like a Sanger seq readout of contaminated DNA. pic.twitter.com/hHIz1XIpBi — Jedidiah Carlson (@JedMSP) January 19, 2017

Is it merely coincidence that Donald Trump's signature closely resembles The Black Gate of Mordor? pic.twitter.com/1QD1ogOoIM — MY FAVORITE (@michaelgracejr) January 21, 2017

dad: what does donald trump's signature looks like

me: *shows picture*

dad: it looks like an annoying sound frequency



u right pic.twitter.com/iB3ai3oFWW — vivian. (@vivianrwu) January 21, 2017

Play our new game "Trump Signature or Richter Scale Reading". pic.twitter.com/zABmnhKG1k — Hardly Serious (@SeriousHardly) November 8, 2016

Author’s twitter bio is @rizviuzair