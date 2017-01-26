Searching ‘tiny hands’ on Twitter throws up a familiar name: Donald Trump

Have you ever typed “tiny hands” in the Twitter search bar?

It comes up with a familiar name: Donald J Trump, the 45th President of the United States of America.

According to a report in technology website TechCrunch, Trump is probably showing up in the results due to an algorithmic mishap and Twitter may choose to manually remove his profile from such results.

Earlier when Twitter users looked for objectionable words and even ‘racist’, Trump showed up at the top but his profile has now been removed from those search results.

The bizarre result was noticed by historian Greg Jenner, co-host of “Inside Versailles” show and consultant on the comic history show “Horrible Histories”.

With Trump being a regular user of the micro-blogging site, it remains to be seen when Twitter removes his profile from being shown at such search results, the report added.

The term ‘tiny hands’ has been used often by comedians, including in HBO’s Last Week Tonight by John Oliver, to mock the controversial US President.