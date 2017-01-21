 Donald Trump takes aim at Obama Climate Action Plan, shows White House website | world-news | Hindustan Times
Donald Trump takes aim at Obama Climate Action Plan, shows White House website

world Updated: Jan 21, 2017 01:59 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Washington
Highlight Story

US President Donald Trump speaks after being sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on the West front of the US Capitol in Washington.(Reuters)

The administration of President Donald Trump is committed to eliminating former President Barack Obama’s Climate Action Plan and other environmental initiatives, according to the recently updated White House website.

“President Trump is committed to eliminating harmful and unnecessary policies such as the Climate Action Plan and the Waters of the US rule. Lifting these restrictions will greatly help American workers, increasing wages by more than $30 billion over the next 7 years,” the website said.

Obama’s climate plan proposed cuts to US carbon dioxide emissions, in part by preserving forests and encouraging increased use of cleaner renewable fuels.

Trump’s efforts to boost the US oil and gas sector will help increase government revenues to “rebuild our roads, schools, bridges and public infrastructure,” the website said.

Trump was sworn into office earlier on Friday.

