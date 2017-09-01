 Donald Trump to donate $1 million to flood relief: White House | world-news | Hindustan Times
Donald Trump to donate $1 million to flood relief: White House

US President Donald Trump will donate $1 million to flood relief efforts in Texas and Louisiana after the devastation unleashed by Hurricane Harvey

world Updated: Sep 01, 2017 09:08 IST
Beaumont firefighters rescue two horses stranded in floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey in the north end of Beaumont, Texas on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017.
Beaumont firefighters rescue two horses stranded in floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey in the north end of Beaumont, Texas on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017.(AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump will donate $1 million to flood relief efforts in Texas and Louisiana after the devastation unleashed by Hurricane Harvey, the White House said Thursday.

“He’ll pledge, proudly, $1 million of his own personal money to help the people of Texas and Louisiana,” spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters.

The White House did not say whether the money would come from Trump or his foundation.

During the 2016 presidential campaign Trump came under fire for repeatedly announcing charitable donations but not following through.

Sanders said Trump wanted suggestions from the White House press corps about how to spend the money.

Sanders also announced that Trump has tentative plans to visit “the Houston area” on Saturday as well as Lake Charles, Louisiana.

During a visit to Texas on Tuesday Trump had been unable to visit the flood zone because of difficult logistics and security concerns.

