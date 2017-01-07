 Donald Trump to order anti-hacking plan within 90 days of taking office | world-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 07, 2017-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Donald Trump to order anti-hacking plan within 90 days of taking office

world Updated: Jan 07, 2017 07:44 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Washington
Highlight Story

President-elect Donald Trump said he had a “constructive” meeting with members of US intelligence agencies on Friday and plans to appoint a team to give him a plan to combat cyber attacks (AFP File Photo)

President-elect Donald Trump said he had a “constructive” meeting with members of US intelligence agencies on Friday and plans to appoint a team to give him a plan to combat cyber attacks within 90 days of taking office on Jan. 20.

Read | Putin ordered hidden campaign to help Trump, hurt Clinton: US intel report

“While Russia, China, other countries, outside groups and people are consistently trying to break through the cyber infrastructure of our governmental institutions, businesses and organizations including the Democrat National Committee, there was absolutely no effect on the outcome of the election including the fact that there was no tampering whatsoever with voting machines,” Trump said in a statement after the briefing from spy chiefs who have accused Russia of hacking to interfere in the 2016 U.S. election.

Russia denies the allegations.

tags

more from world

Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<