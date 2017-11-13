 Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hits off Japan’s east coast | world-news | Hindustan Times
Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hits off Japan’s east coast

The intensity of the quake was not strong enough to cause any damage on land.

world Updated: Nov 13, 2017 10:50 IST
Passersby walk past sign boards in Tokyo, Japan July 31, 2017.
Passersby walk past sign boards in Tokyo, Japan July 31, 2017. (Reuters File Photo)

A magnitude 5.8 quake struck off the east coast of Japan on Monday, the US Geological Service said.

The quake, originally measured at 6.1 magnitude, hit 218 miles (351 km) east of Sendai, Honshu, at a depth of 5.9 miles (9.5 km), the USGS said.

The Japanese Meteorological Agency said the quake’s magnitude was 5.7 and it struck at a depth of about 10 kms. It also said the intensity of the quake was not strong enough to cause any damage on land.

