 Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 hits southeast Iran: USGS | world-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 01, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 hits southeast Iran: USGS

A magnitude 6.0 quake is considered strong and is capable of causing severe damage.

world Updated: Dec 01, 2017 09:16 IST
Epicenter of a 6.0-magnitude quake in Iran on Friday.
Epicenter of a 6.0-magnitude quake in Iran on Friday.(AFP)

A strong quake of magnitude 6.0 struck southeastern Iran near the city of Kerman on Friday, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.3, was centered 36 miles (58 km) northeast of Kerman, which has a population of more than 821,000.

It struck at 6:32 a.m. (0232 GMT) and was very shallow, at a depth of 6.2 miles (10 km), which would have amplified the shaking.

A magnitude 6.0 quake is considered strong and is capable of causing severe damage.

more from world
Turn up the volume: Suede Gully is taking the internet by storm
Turn up the volume: Suede Gully is taking the internet by storm
Partnered Feature
Recommended for you